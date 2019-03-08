Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

The whole of the 400-space Old Cattle Market car park has been sealed off by police Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man has suffered serious head injuries after an assault in the early hours of today.

Police were called to the Old Cattle Market car park in King's Lynn at 4.28am to reports a man had been assaulted.

On arrival officers found a man, aged in his 20s, with serious head injuries. He has been taken to Addenbrookes Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

The 400-space car park, next to Sainsbury's, has been cordoned off all day. Forensic officers have been combing the scene for evidence.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact King's Lynn CID on 101 quoting incident 63 of Saturday, October 12, 2019.