Man arrested as A47 reopens after police incident

Officers closed part of the A47 for several hours after a concern for safety - Credit: Antony Kelly

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance after officers closed part of the A47 for several hours amid a concern for safety.

The road had been closed in both directions from the Watton Road junction in Little Melton to the Thickthorn Roundabout at about 3pm on Wednesday, June 15 after concerns were raised for the safety of a man on a bridge over a roundabout.

The incident was safely resolved and the man was subsequently arrested.

Some drivers were hit by delays of about an hour and 15 minutes during the incident.

KonectBus tweeted just before 5.30pm that buses are crawling at 1mph on the A47, Newmarket Road and B1108.

First Norwich advised passengers that bus services 13, 13C, 15 and 15A were also delayed.