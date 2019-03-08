Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray after supermarket staff were threatened with a crowbar.

The incident happened at Morrisons on Clipbush Lane, Fakenham shortly before 5pm on on Tuesday, April 23.

Police then attended a traveller site on George Edwards Road to make the arrest and a group was ordered to leave.

It is thought that the suspect left Morrisons in a white Hyundai and inquiries led officers to arrest the man at the unauthorised traveller encampment.

The man was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody.

Following the arrest, officers served a Section 61 notice on the encampment ordering the group to leave.

The private land owner has previously asked the group to leave, which they refused to do.

A number of police resources attended, including the dog and drone units, and the four vehicles and three caravans left the site at 9.30pm.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident at Morrisons between 4.40pm and 5pm or may have dash cam evidence.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a white Hyundai travelling in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Caroline Fish at King's Lynn Custody Investigation Unit on 101 quoting CAD reference 344 of 23 April.