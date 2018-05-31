Shop held up by man who 'appeared to have handgun'

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in Thetford. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Armed police were called after a shop worker was held up by a man who appeared to have a handgun.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Canons' Walk in Thetford shortly after 7.15pm on Monday following reports a man entered a shop armed with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from the till.

The offender threatened and hit the shop worker, who suffered a minor injury, and left the shop with two bottles of whisky.

Armed units were deployed and searches were carried out, but the suspect remains outstanding and enquiries are ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s and approximately 6ft tall and of average build.

He was wearing a balaclava-style face covering, a dark coloured hooded top and trousers.

Detective Inspector Mick Roxby said: "This will leave people in the local area feeling worried but I would like to reassure them that this type of incident is rare. We will be stepping up patrols in the area.

"If you saw anything suspicious in the area at this time or have any information that you think may help our investigation, please come forward and share this with us."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it should contact DC Daniel Mather at Thetford CID on 101 quoting incident number 374 of 17 February 2020. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111