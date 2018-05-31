Search

Advanced search

Shop held up by man who 'appeared to have handgun'

PUBLISHED: 12:06 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 18 February 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Armed police were called after a shop worker was held up by a man who appeared to have a handgun.

Officers were called to Canons' Walk in Thetford shortly after 7.15pm on Monday following reports a man entered a shop armed with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from the till.

The offender threatened and hit the shop worker, who suffered a minor injury, and left the shop with two bottles of whisky.

Armed units were deployed and searches were carried out, but the suspect remains outstanding and enquiries are ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

The suspect is described as white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s and approximately 6ft tall and of average build.

He was wearing a balaclava-style face covering, a dark coloured hooded top and trousers.

Detective Inspector Mick Roxby said: "This will leave people in the local area feeling worried but I would like to reassure them that this type of incident is rare. We will be stepping up patrols in the area.

"If you saw anything suspicious in the area at this time or have any information that you think may help our investigation, please come forward and share this with us."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it should contact DC Daniel Mather at Thetford CID on 101 quoting incident number 374 of 17 February 2020. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Most Read

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I thought a huge comet was going to hit the earth’ - Fireball spotted over Norfolk

A previous meteor spotted in the skies over the lighthouse at Happisburgh. Picture: Alex Lyons.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Shop held up by man who ‘appeared to have handgun’

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Dogs barking made it impossible for us to enjoy our home,’ court told

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24