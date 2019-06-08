Search

Man accused with murder of 39-year-old appears in court

08 June, 2019 - 12:59
A police forensics van at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

A police forensics van at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 39-year-old man who was attacked in a Norwich flat.

Peter Bruton, 26, and of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the day after being charged James Greene's murder.

Mr Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, following an incident at Dolphin Grove on Tuesday, where he resided.

Wearing a baggy blue, round-collared sweatshirt, Bruton made a short appearance in court, confirming his name, date of birth, and address.

Members of Mr Greene's family were sitting in the public gallery during the hearing.

Bruton was not granted bail and is scheduled to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, June 11.

