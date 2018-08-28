Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man appears in court following discovery of three quarters of a tonne of illegal tobacco in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:29 17 January 2019

Illegal tobacco seized by Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk County Council.

Illegal tobacco seized by Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk County Council.

Archant

A man has appeared in court following a raid in which the largest haul of illegal tobacco uncovered by Norfolk Trading Standards was found amounting to an estimated three quarters of a tonne and worth thousands of pounds.

He Ping, 48, was arrested after Norfolk Trading Standards officers working with police raided the address at Notykin Street in the Clover Hill area of Norwich, on December 18, after members of the public reported suspicious activity at the property.

Ping, of Notykin Street, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink from HMP Norwich on Thursday (January 18) for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He is due to face six charges but although Ping, who spoke through a Mandarin-speaking interpreter, confirmed his details during the short hearing no pleas were entered.

Jonathan Goodman, representing Ping, said he needed time to go through the six charges with his client but indicated a trial would not be needed.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case until February 15 when it is hoped Ping might be sentenced.

Ping was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

As previously reported Ping was found on the premises and officers also discovered in the raid a manufacturing set-up with an estimated 750kg of tobacco, counterfeit plastic tobacco pouches and other equipment used in the production of illegal tobacco.

Norwich Magistrates Court was told last month that the alleged counterfeit tobacco found in the raid was for Golden Virginia and Amber Leaf and there was a ”high degree of professionalism” involved in the operation.

Following the raid, Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of the Norfolk County Council’s communities committee said: “This is a great result for the Norfolk County Council Trading Standards team, and will severely disrupt the production of alleged illegal tobacco in Norfolk.

She also wanted to thank those that reported their concerns.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Klose injury may force Farke’s hand in the transfer market

Timm Klose's injury could force Norwich to make a move in the transfer market Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Hundreds of sheep stolen from field

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Why should we be shut down?’ - City pub threatened by noise row

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich, which will discover its fate on Monday Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists