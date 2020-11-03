Norwich man accused of burglary, assault and knife offences

Richard Bower has appeared in court charged with a number of offences following an incident in Southalls Way, Norwich. PIC: Submitted. Archant

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a burglary and weapons offence earlier this year.

A man suffered facial injuries after being assaulted in Southalls Way, Norwich, on Sunday, January 26.

Two more people also suffered facial injuries when they were assaulted and threatened with a knife at a property in Southalls Way, while a window was smashed at a property in nearby Branford Road.

Richard Bower, 32, of Southalls Way, Norwich, has been charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage, assault by beating and threatening a person with a knife.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, November 3 for a further case management hearing.

The case was adjourned for another mention on December 7.

Bower, who wore a dark suit, was granted conditional bail until the hearing next month.