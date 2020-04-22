Search

Man appears in court charged with burglary after cigarettes stolen

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 April 2020

Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A man has appeared in court charged with burglary after cigarettes were stolen from a shop near Norwich.

Police were called just before 2.15am on Monday to reports of two men acting suspiciously at the One Stop Shop on Norwich Road, New Costessey.

Officers discovered the store had been broken into and a quantity of cigarettes stolen.

Following enquiries officers recovered the cigarettes in Dereham Road and a short time later officers arrested a man in the Dereham Road area.

Vaidas Jakimavicius, 41, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court in custody on Tuesday having been charged with burglary.

The case has been formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Jakimavicius was remanded in custody until the next hearing at the crown court.

