Man appears in court charged with producing more than 700 cannabis plants

PUBLISHED: 11:56 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 05 December 2019

The cannabis plants discovered in Ditchingham, near Bungay. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with producing more than 700 cannabis plants.

Hue Lieu Nguyen, 49 and of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (December 5) charged with the production of 734 cannabis plants.

Wearing a navy blue tracksuit top and bottoms Nguyen spoke through a translator to confirm his name and age.

He chose not to indicate a plea.

The case has been adjourned for a further hearing at Norwich Crown Court on January 6, 2020.

Nguyen was remanded in custody.

It comes after police were called to a property on Norwich Road in Ditchingham on Tuesday, December 3.

Officers discovered cannabis plants inside with an estimated street value of more than £500,000.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

