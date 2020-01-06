Man appears in court charged with producing more than 700 cannabis plants

The cannabis plants discovered in Ditchingham, near Bungay. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with producing more than 700 cannabis plants.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hue Lieu Nguyen, 49 and of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (December 5) charged with the production of 734 cannabis plants.

Wearing a navy blue tracksuit top and bottoms Nguyen spoke through a translator to confirm his name and age.

He chose not to indicate a plea.

You may also want to watch:

The case has been adjourned for a further hearing at Norwich Crown Court on January 6, 2020.

Nguyen was remanded in custody.

It comes after police were called to a property on Norwich Road in Ditchingham on Tuesday, December 3.

Officers discovered cannabis plants inside with an estimated street value of more than £500,000.