Man charged after teenager threatened with knife in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:41 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:41 27 November 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A man has appeared in court after a teenager was approached and threatened with a knife by a man in Norwich.

Police were alerted after a 15-year-old boy was threatened by a man with a knife in Bolingbroke Road, Norwich, sometime between 2.20pm, and 2.50pm on Monday (November 25).

Nothing was stolen in the incident.

Enquiries led officers to arrest a man at a property in Woodcock Road a few hours later.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged in connection with the incident.

Dylan Charles, 24, of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 27) after being charged with robbery and possession of a knife.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Norwich Crown Court on January 6.

