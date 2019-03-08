Man appears in court after gun incident in Norwich’s Anglia Square
PUBLISHED: 13:47 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 10 April 2019
A man has appeared in court charged with a number of offences, including possession of an imitation firearm.
Jacques Kiwele, 23, of Sprowston Road, Norwich, is accused of four counts of robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent and possession of an imitation firearm.
The charges relate to an incident in Anglia Square and Mill Lane on Saturday, February 9.
Armed police were sent to respond to the incident, which happened in the Anglia Square area at around 4.30am.
A group of friends were walking home when they were approached by a man who is alleged to have pulled out a gun and assaulted two of the group.
Kiwele, who was remanded in police custody following his arrest, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (April 9 2019) to face the charges.
He will next appear at Norwich Crown Court on May 7.
