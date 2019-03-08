Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man appears in court after gun incident in Norwich’s Anglia Square

PUBLISHED: 13:47 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 10 April 2019

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A man has appeared in court charged with a number of offences, including possession of an imitation firearm.

Jacques Kiwele, 23, of Sprowston Road, Norwich, is accused of four counts of robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent and possession of an imitation firearm.

The charges relate to an incident in Anglia Square and Mill Lane on Saturday, February 9.

You may also want to watch:

Armed police were sent to respond to the incident, which happened in the Anglia Square area at around 4.30am.

A group of friends were walking home when they were approached by a man who is alleged to have pulled out a gun and assaulted two of the group.

Kiwele, who was remanded in police custody following his arrest, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (April 9 2019) to face the charges.

He will next appear at Norwich Crown Court on May 7.

Most Read

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

The entrance of the Aegel House site in Burgh Road, Alysham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girl’s 11th birthday ‘ruined’ after getting stuck on rides at Pleasurewood Hills

Abi Doddington from Lowestoft, was excited to be one of the first thrill seekers to run around the theme park on its opening weekend. Picture: Contributed by Carrie Doddington

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Pensioner found guilty over death of cyclist knocked off his bike

Joan Martino, of Denmark Road, Lowestoft, is accused of causing death by careless driving. PHOTO: Google Maps

Wanted: Help to protect the Queen and Royal Family in Norfolk

The Royal Family leave Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

The entrance of the Aegel House site in Burgh Road, Alysham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists