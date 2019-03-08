Man to go on trial after protest at County Hall in Norwich

Robert Possnett outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Andrew Boswell. Archant

A man who was arrested following a climate change protest at a council meeting in Norwich is to go on trial.

Protestors outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Andrew Boswell, Protestors outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Andrew Boswell,

About 20 people opposed to plans to build the Western Link entered Norfolk County Council chamber, forcing a meeting to be adjourned last month.

Robert Possnett, 57, was charged with a public order offence following the protest at County Hall on February 11.

Possnett, of Great Barton, Suffolk, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (March 15) when he pleaded not guilty to using threatening/abusive/insulting words and behaviour.

A trial, expected to last a day and a half, was fixed for June 12 and 13 at the magistrates court.

About 15 people sat in the public gallery during the hearing after which Possnett was applauded when he left the court room.

Possnett, together with protesters that had attended, posed for photographs following the case.