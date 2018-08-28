Man appears in court charged with stealing a police van

A man has appeared in court having been charged with stealing a marked police van among a raft of other offences.

The vehicle – a marked Vauxhall Vivaro van with the keys left inside and engine running to recharge the battery - was taken from Lowestoft police station during the evening of Saturday, November 10.

Officers then responded to calls from the public in response to sightings of the vehicle being driven erratically in Lowestoft, Pakefield, Kessingland and Halesworth.

Sean Warman, 27, who gave his address as Abigail Court, Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 12) via videolink from Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC) after being arrested in connection with the crime.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard that after having taken the vehicle Warman stopped two people and took a breath test from them before stating he would let them off if they hand over money.

The van was found abandoned in Bungay at about 1am on Sunday morning (November 11) following a report to police from a member of the public.

Warman has subsequently been charged with:

- Aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

- Blackmail

- Robbery

- Driving whilst disqualified

- Driving without insurance

- Two counts of impersonating a police constable

Warman, who entered no pleas to the offences, had his case sent to Ipswich Crown Court on December 10.

Warman, who wore a dark T-shirt and light-coloured trousers, was granted conditional bail by district judge Nicholas Watson.

He has been ordered to abide by an electronically-monitored curfew which means he must reside at his address between 8pm and 4am each day.