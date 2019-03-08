Man appears at court in Norwich on prohibited firearms charges

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has appeared in court accused of being in possession of a prohibited weapon.

Paul Berryman, 56, from Ipswich Road, Dickleburgh, Diss, has been charged with possessing a firearm, namely a shotgun which had a barrel less than 30cm in length, on November 21 last year.

He has also been charged with possessing a firearm, namely a 410 single barrel shotgun, without a certificate on the same date.

Berryman appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (September 13) to face the charges.

The defendant, who wore a blue polo shirt with a Combat Stress logo on it, spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.

The case was deemed so serious that it can only be dealt with at Norwich Crown Court.

It was formally sent to the crown court on October 11.

Berryman was granted unconditional bail.

He was ordered to attend the crown court on October 11 for the next hearing.