Man appears in court charged with ill treatment of a young person

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of ill treatment of a young person.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ricky Simpson, 49, of Beeching Close, Lakenham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (September 24) charged with 19 counts of assault/ill-treat/neglect a child or young person and one of assault/ill-treat/neglect/abandon a young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

You may also want to watch:

Simpson pleaded not guilty to all counts and the case was adjourned until October 1.

A co-defendant, Susan Simpson, 50, also of Beeching Close, Lakenham, has been charged with nine counts of assault/ill-treat/neglect a child or young person. She also faces two counts of assault/ill-treat/neglect/abandon of a young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury. Susan Simpson did not appear in court on Tuesday and had her case adjourned until October 1.

The charges relate to multiple complainants between 2002 and 2016.

Simpson has been granted unconditional bail and ordered to return to Norwich Magistrates Court on October 1.