Man appears in court charged with ill treatment of a young person

PUBLISHED: 15:14 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 24 September 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of ill treatment of a young person.

Ricky Simpson, 49, of Beeching Close, Lakenham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (September 24) charged with 19 counts of assault/ill-treat/neglect a child or young person and one of assault/ill-treat/neglect/abandon a young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.

Simpson pleaded not guilty to all counts and the case was adjourned until October 1.

A co-defendant, Susan Simpson, 50, also of Beeching Close, Lakenham, has been charged with nine counts of assault/ill-treat/neglect a child or young person. She also faces two counts of assault/ill-treat/neglect/abandon of a young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury. Susan Simpson did not appear in court on Tuesday and had her case adjourned until October 1.

The charges relate to multiple complainants between 2002 and 2016.

Simpson has been granted unconditional bail and ordered to return to Norwich Magistrates Court on October 1.

