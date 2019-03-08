Search

Norwich man and woman facing charges of neglect

PUBLISHED: 13:20 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 01 October 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with multiple counts of ill-treatment of young people.

Ricky Simpson, 49, of Beeching Close, Lakenham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 1) charged with a total of 29 counts of assault/ill-treat/neglect of a child or young person.

A co-defendant, Susan Simpson, 50, also of Beeching Close, Lakenham, has been charged with a total of 18 offences of assault/ill-treat/neglect a child or young person.

Ricky Simpson, who wore a grey T-shirt, and Susan Simpson, who wore a blue jacket and floral dress, both entered not guilty pleas.

The offences are said to have taken place between 2002 and 2016 and relate to multiple victims.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction in the case which was sent to Norwich Crown Court on October 29.

Both defendants were granted unconditional bail but ordered to appear at the next hearing,

