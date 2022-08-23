Man and woman arrested after village axe brawl

Two more arrests have been made in connection with a brawl that broke out after a van crashed into a house.

Emergency services were called to the Glebe Estate in Tilney All Saints, near King's Lynn, at 8pm on Tuesday, August 16, following reports of a fight between a number of people after a van crashed into a house.

Three people, a man and two women, were taken to hospital for treatment and all have since been discharged.

Two people, a man and a woman both in their 20s, were arrested on Tuesday morning (August 23) in connection with the incident.

The total number of arrests now stands at six after two women were arrested on Monday (August 22) and last week two men were charged in connection with the incident.

Detective superintendent Dave Freeman said: “We have now made a total of six arrests in connection with the incident and we do not believe that there are any other outstanding suspects.

“Enquiries are continuing into the incident. However, we would like to reiterate that this is being treated as an isolated incident, with those involved known to one another.”