Man and woman arrested after suspected Class A and B drugs seized

A man and a woman have been arrested for drug offences after police seized suspected Class A and B substances in Norwich.

The 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested after officers from the Local Policing Neighbourhood Team and the Norfolk Special Constabulary conducted a drugs warrant in Old Catton on Thursday, September 12.

Cash and electronic devices were also seized.

They have since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

PC Andy Mason, who led the warrant, said: "We take the public's concerns around illegal drug taking very seriously and will look to take action as soon as we are able to. Thanks to a close working with our Operational Partnership Team we were able to achieve a positive result.

"This then sends a clear message to those involved in drug use that those found in possession will be dealt with robustly."