Woman carried CS gas canister to protect herself while dealing drugs

Sina Negassi, 22, and Daniel Yemane, 32, have been sentenced in relation to class A drugs dealing in Norwich.

A woman who took a CS gas canister to protect herself while dealing drugs was caught when she returned to a Norwich flat police had raided, a court has heard.

Police executed a drugs warrant at an address in Paragon Place, Norwich, and found Daniel Yemane, 32, with a quantity of class A drugs.

Norwich Crown Court heard while police were at the address Sina Negassi, 22, returned to the address and was found to be in possession of a CS gas canister which she had for her protection while dealing drugs.

Negassi, from Surrey, and Yemane, from Edmonton, appeared at court on Wednesday (November 10) to be sentenced in respect of drugs offences on January 25, 2019.

Negassi had previously admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs to another, possessing a firearm without a firearm certificate and also possession of a prohibited weapon.

Yemane appeared at court having previously admitted two counts of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of class A.

Judge Alice Robinson said these were "serious offences" adding that class A drugs had a "very detrimental affect" not only on those involved in drug taking but also on "the rest of society who fall victim to offences committed by those who want money in order to feed their drugs habit".

She said it was an unusual case with significant mitigation for both defendants and accepted Negassi had the CS canister "to protect yourself while dealing drugs".

Negassi was given an 18-month sentence, suspended for 18 months with 150 hours unpaid work while Yemane was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Anisha Kiri, mitigating for Yemane, said he had pleaded guilty to the offences, which he "fell into" while he struggled to get employment.

The barrister also described how Yemane also told the author of the pre-sentence report he had been an "idiot".

Lori Tucker, for Negassi, said this was a woman who was "taken advantage of by others far more sophisticated than she".

Ms Tucker said she was a young lady who had got herself into a situation "she couldn't extricate herself from" and was subjected to pressure to be involved.

She said the defendant did deal drugs on a couple of occasions but was mainly the book keeper.



