Man and boy appear in court after £1m cannabis factory uncovered at Norfolk industrial estate

PUBLISHED: 17:14 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 22 July 2019

Cannabis plants are bagged up as police clear premises on an industrial estate at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man and a boy have appeared in court after police uncovered and dismantled a £1m cannabis factory hidden behind closed doors at a Norfolk industrial estate.

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants as they disassembled an "extremely professional" set-up inside a two-storey building in Lenwade, between Norwich and Fakenham.

Following the police operation, which started on Wednesday, nine people were arrested and have been charged with producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B.

Many of the gang members have already appeared in court but two of them were at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (July 22).

A 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons has had his case formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 15.

Cannabis plants found in premises at an industrial estate at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCannabis plants found in premises at an industrial estate at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He has been remanded in secure accommodation in the meantime.

Also appearing before magistrates on Monday was Kien Le, 26, of no fixed address.

But he had his case adjourned as there was no interpreter available.

Others who have already appeared include:

- Vedot Koc, 42, from London;

- Leonardo Motera, 18, from London;

- Mevlan Cena, 22, of no fixed address;

- Potja Shpresim, 31, of no fixed address;

- Viktor Mihayov, 23, from London;

- Zafe Kinik, 53, from London;

- And Ali Yilmaz, 53, from London.

None of the defendants gave an indication of plea and the cases were sent to Norwich Crown Court on August 15.

