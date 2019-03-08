Man charged with drink driving after allegedly being seen 'swigging from vodka bottle'

A man has been charged with drink driving after allegedly being seen swigging from a vodka bottle . Photo: Edward Smith PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man has been charged with drink driving after allegedly being seen "swigging from a vodka bottle" before being caught at almost double the legal alcohol limit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers in Thetford were called to Croxton Road just before 3pm this afternoon (Thursday, September 12) after recieving reports of a man drinking in the vicinity.

A Breckland police spokesman said: "Police were called to a man seen swigging from a vodka bottle in a car park off of Croxton Road."

He added that when the man attempted to drive away he was stopped by police.

Officers arrested the man and he was taken into custody where he provided a breath alcohol reading and was found to be over the limit.

The driver has been charged and remains in police custody.