Man who 'lost it' in argument threatened to stab neighbour in the face

Published: 2:29 PM January 28, 2021

A man threatened to stab his neighbour in the face during an argument in which the victim received knife wounds to his hand, a court has heard.



Aaron Cameron, 36, from Drayton Road, Norwich, had been having problems with his then neighbour, who has mental health issues.



Norwich Crown Court heard on February 4 last year an argument ensued between Cameron and his neighbour.



Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said the argument took place at the window of the victim’s ground floor flat.



Mr Spence said during the struggle the victim was injured with a knife from a knife block in which resulted in him “receiving cuts to his hand”.



Mr Spence said Cameron had “lost it” and assaulted him both physically and verbally.



He had told the victim he was going to “stab him in the face”.



Following the incident Cameron was arrested and after being shown CCTV footage of the incident said he felt “disgusted with myself”.



In a statement read out in court the victim, who has since moved to a new address, described how Cameron previously said he was a “mentally-ill reject”.



Cameron appeared at court for sentence on Thursday, January 28 having previously admitted unlawful wounding.



Judge Anthony Bate described it as a “shameful” incident of which the defendant had rightly expressed remorse about.



He said the relationship between Cameron and the victim, his neighbour, had “deteriorated” but insisted there was “nothing he did (the victim) which excuses brandishing a knife in the way you did, causing an injury while he was in his home”.



Cameron was given a 12 month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.



He was also ordered to do 240 hours unpaid work, participate in 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and abide by a six month curfew between 6pm and 6am.



He was also ordered to pay the victim £500 in compensation and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the



John Morgans, mitigating, said Cameron was effectively of previous good character, was hard working and a "family man, not a violent man".



He said the offence was “so very much out of character” and was “reckless” in trying to grab the knife block which resulted in the injury.

