Man admits a string of offences of throwing rocks at cars

PUBLISHED: 12:22 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 17 July 2019

A man has admitted a string of offences involving causing a danger to road users by throwing rocks at vehicles driving on the Norfolk-Suffolk border and is asking for 86 similar offences to be taken into consideration.

Aaron Hurley, 25, admitted three counts of causing danger to road users and three counts of criminal damage, at an earlier hearing and has now admitted a further count of causing danger to road users following an incident at Thorpe Abbotts on June 8 in which a Triumph Spitfire was damaged by a rock.

Hurley, who was wearing a grey hoodie for the appearance at Norwich Crown Court is also asking for 86 similar offences to be taken into consideration.

The offences happened on the A140 at Pulham Market, the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth and the A143 at Stockton, with damage caused to a Honda Jazz, Ford Focus and a third car.

The incidents happened between May 25 and June 9. There were no further details of the similar incidents he will ask to be taken into consideration but the court heard they will be set out at the sentencing hearing.

Hurley of Hardley Road, Langley, was detained under the Mental Health Act so he can undergo a mental health assessment.

Judge Andrew Shaw told him that there were some serious concerns raised about his mental health and adjourned sentencing for a pre-sentence report and a psychiatric report.

He told Hurley that he had admitted a further serious offence as well as more than 80 similar offences.

He bailed Hurley on condition he live with his relatives, in Langley, and warned him that any breaches he would be brought back before the court.

He asked for a further update in the case on July 26.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

