Man stole £3,500 worth of booze from Norwich club

A man has been jailed after admitting stealing more than £3,000 of alcohol from a Norwich nightclub.

Ross Warner, 30, had entered Truth nightclub in Prince of Wales Road before stealing booze worth £3,500.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard how the manager of the club had noticed "alcohol was down" and after going into the cellar found some drinks were missing.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said after viewing CCTV the manager saw two men, one of which was later identified as Warner, entering the club through a fire exit before later returning.

The alcohol was "wrapped in a blanket" before it was taken.

CCTV images were circulated to police and Warner was later arrested after being recognised by a police officer.

Following his arrest Warner was requested by police to provide a specimen of saliva to see if he had taken class A drugs, but he did not consent to the test going ahead.

Warner, of William Kett Close, Norwich, appeared at court on Wednesday (June 22) when he admitted the offence of burglary other than dwelling on October 8 last year.

He also admitted being a detainee who refused to provide a sample for a class A drugs test at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) on January 1 this year.

In addition, Warner admitted committing other offences which put him in breach of a suspended sentence order made by magistrates in December last year in respect of a number of thefts.

Katherine Higgs, mitigating for Warner, said he admitted the offences and that he had shown remorse by virtue of his guilty pleas.

At the time of the offence he "was a class A drugs user" and had started taking drugs after a relationship breakdown in 2020.

Warner, who used to work at Lotus Cars, went on to "develop a serious problem" and also had a problem with alcohol.

Truth nightclub in Norwich where Ross Warner stole £3,500 worth of alcohol

But she said Warner, who has two children, wants now to get his life back on track, was in settled accommodation and has been taking methadone.

Warner was sentenced to a total of 12 weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine in relation to the drugs offence.