Man admits stabbing brother in the neck in Christmas Day row

PUBLISHED: 13:36 22 September 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man is to be sentenced after he admitted stabbing his brother in the neck following an argument on Christmas Day.

Theo Valentino, 22, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, September 22, when he admitted a charge of unlawful wounding on December 25 last year.

The court heard Valentino, of no fixed address, had gone into the kitchen at his mum’s address in Moorland Close in Norwich before arming himself with a knife and attacking his brother in the neck.

John Morgans, who appeared for Valentino, said his client was not heavily convicted and was still a young man.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence until October 26 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Valentino, who appeared at the hearing by videolink, was told by the judge to co-operate with probation so a report of events could be prepared ahead of the sentencing hearing next month.

He was remanded in custody.

