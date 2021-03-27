Man spied on partner in shower through holes he put in bathroom door

Published: 6:44 AM March 27, 2021

Stuart Alden appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after having been admitted spying on his former partner in the shower through holes in the bathroom door. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A man spied on his partner in the shower through holes he had cut in the bathroom and toilet doors, a court has heard.

Stuart Alden, 32, had been married to the woman but the relationship worsened after the birth of a child.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the victim no longer wanted sex but Alden continued to watch his partner while she showered through holes he had put in the bathroom and toilet doors.

Michael Devaney, prosecuting, said the victim "felt as if someone was watching" and could hear the "jangling" of chains, which her partner wore, outside.

The victim challenged Alden about it and told him she would go to the police which he told her to do so.

She did not go to the police but decided to "try and catch the defendant spying on her".

The court heard the victim herself set up a camera which captured Alden spying on her in the bathroom prompting her to go to the police.

Alden, of Jessopp Road, Norwich, was arrested and subsequently charged with observing a person doing a private act on May 17 last year.

The defendant appeared at court on Tuesday, March 23 when he admitted the offence.

A victim impact statement was read out in court describing how she felt "completely violated" and ashamed following the incident which has led to her feeling depressed.

She is now on medication as she suffers "constant anxiety and a feeling of being watched every day".

The victim said she also has to check bathroom and toilet doors, even at home, before she can use them.

Sentencing Alden to a 12 month community order made up of 100 hours unpaid work Adrian Greenwood, chair of the bench of magistrates, said the offending had caused the victim "deep anxiety".

He was ordered to pay the victim £250 in compensation, £145 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Alden was also put on the sex offenders register for five years.

Simon Nicholls, mitigating, said the defendant had been in a sexless relationship and rather than going off with other women had tried to accommodate his desires by doing what he did.

He said Alden has apologised for what he did and "knows it was inexcusable".