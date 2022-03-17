Mark Gall has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting assault by penetration on a teenage victim. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A teenager wakes up crying in her sleep after suffering nightmares following a sexual assault, a court has heard.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had been on her way from Hemsby to the Tesco store at Stalham when she was sexually assaulted by Mark Gall on August 21 last year.

Gall, 35, of St Francis Way, Great Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence on Thursday (March 17) having previously admitted assault by penetration.

However, he escaped a jail term in what the judge described as an unusual case in that Gall, who had no previous convictions, had immediately accepted responsibility for what he had done.

Before Gall was sentenced the victim told the court she now "doesn't sleep well" and has "nightmares about what he did to me".

She said they were "so real to me" and result in her "waking up crying in my sleep" and takes her "hours to calm down".

The victim said she now feels "dirty in myself" and means "I cannot go out without looking over my shoulder".

Recorder John Hardy described it as a "very serious offence" which has had a "long-lasting effect" on the victim whose "suffering is evident".

Recorder Hardy said that in passing sentence he must "balance the interests of the community in seeing him punished as well as the interests of the community in ensuring he doesn't do anything like this again".

Gall was given a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for two years and must take part in 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) which includes involvement in the Horizon sex offender programme.

Will Carter, for Gall, accepted the offences represented some "pretty disgraceful behaviour on his part" but insisted from his "immediate admissions" he has demonstrated "remorse for what he did".

Mr Carter said Gall, who was entitled to full credit for his guilty pleas, had "no idea why he did what he did" and regrets it.

Gall was also made the subject of a restraining order meaning he cannot contact the victim directly or indirectly for five years.

He must also sign on the sex offenders register for 10 years and was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for five years.