Jail warning for man who admitted serious sexual offences

Anthony Smith has admitted sexual offences against a girl and will be sentenced in July - Credit: Archant

A man has been warned to expect prison time after he admitted a number of sexual offences against a girl, including rape.

Anthony Smith, 41, had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court having previously denied a raft of offences said to have happened against a girl, aged under 13.

The offences were committed against the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in the King's Lynn area between February and December 2019.

Smith, of Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, appeared at court on Monday (June 27) when he pleaded guilty to rape of a child under 13.

He also admitted assault of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child in December 2019 and an offence of causing a child to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Judge Katharine Moore said the case was being adjourned until July 28 for a pre-sentence report to assess his risk or the danger that he poses.

But Judge Moore warned: "This is so serious that you should prepare yourself for a custodial or prison sentence."