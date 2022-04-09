Sergin Catalin Danaila has pleaded guilty to a series of burglaries in Norfolk. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A burglar has admitted a string of raids in Norfolk, including a grammar school, charity shops, businesses and a pub.

Sergin Catalin Danaila, 28, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (April 8) when he admitted 13 counts of burglary and one count of theft.

The court heard the offences happened between October 2019 and February 2022 and included a raid at Thetford Grammar School.

It happened between November 26 2021 and November 30 2021 when an array of equipment, including seven IMAC computers, eight keyboards, four laptops and also cameras were taken.

The defendant also struck twice at the Salvation Army store in Magdalen Street, Thetford within the space of just a few months.

The court heard Catalin Danaila took brass instruments as well as cash in the first raid between September 9 and September 21 last year.

While in a second swoop at the same premises, in January this year laptops and cash were among the items taken.

The defendant also struck at other charity shops in the area, including the British Heart Foundation, Minstergate, Thetford, in January this year.

He targeted an Each charity shop in December last year and Wood Green Animal Sanctuary in November last year.

And in a theft, in April last year, a flat screen TV belonging to the Green Dragon pub in Market Place, Thetford, was also taken.

Catalin Danaila, of Guildhall Street, Thetford, appeared via videolink for the hearing on Friday.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence until April 21.

