Judge warns defendant not to turn up drunk to court again

A man who admitted racially abusing his neighbours has been warned not to turn up drunk to court again.

Nicholas Fairweather, 48, appeared at Norwich Crown Court yesterday when he admitted one charge of racially aggravated fear or provocation of violence on April 10 this year.

It followed an incident where Fairweather had confronted his Polish neighbours.

Fairweather, of Hurd Road, Norwich, will be sentenced on October 15 so a pre-sentence report can be carried out but received a warning after having appeared at court drunk.

Judge Andrew Shaw said: “Its been reported to me that you arrived in this building intoxicated today.”

The defendant was warned that if he turned up drunk on October 15 he might not be allowed in and the sentence would take place in his absence.

Judge Shaw added: “Don’t turn up drunk again.”