Man admits possessing prohibited firearm after police seized weapons

A man will be sentenced next month after he admitted possession of a prohibited weapon.

Officers attended an address in Dickleburgh on Wednesday, November 21 and Thursday, November 22 last year and seized two firearms.

Paul Berryman, 56, of Ipswich Road, Dickleburgh, was subsequently charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm without a certificate.

He initially appeared before city magistrates but the case was deemed so serious it was sent to Norwich Crown Court where he appeared on Tuesday (October 15) when he pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited firearm.

He entered a not guilty plea to possessing a shotgun without a certificate.

The plea was deemed acceptable and Berryman now stands to be sentenced for possession of a prohibited weapon on November 15.

The defendant was granted bail until next month's sentencing hearing.