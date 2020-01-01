Man bit part of victim's ear off in Norwich nightclub attack

A 25-year-old who bit part of a man's ear off in a Norwich club will be sentenced later this year.

Macauley Marshall appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (February 28) having admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the victim at The Loft nightclub in Rose Lane, Norwich.

Marshall, of Marl Pit Lane, Norwich, bit a small piece of flesh from the victim's left ear lobe off in the attack on November 17 2018.

He also admitted possession of a class B drug, namely 0.56 grams of cannabis, on the same date.

He appeared in court for sentence having admitted both offences last month.

District Judge Julie Cooper told Marshall that the matter was a "very serious offence".

She said the magistrate court's powers were not sufficient to deal with it and sent the matter to the crown court for sentencing.

Marshall will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court at a date to be fixed.