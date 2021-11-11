Luan Meam has been sentenced for cannabis production after police seized around 150 plants at a property on Colman Road, Norwich in August 2021. - Credit: Twitter/Norwich Police

A man was discovered by police at a Norwich address where cannabis plants were being grown in four rooms after concerns were raised about activity there, a court has heard.

A total of 153 cannabis plants, at various stages of growth, were found in a property on Colman Road while officers were conducting a series of warrants.

Norwich Crown Court heard Luan Meam, 42, was found at the property together with large and smaller plants growing in the living room and three upstairs bedrooms.

Christopher Wing, prosecuting, said: "This was clearly a commercial operation."

Meam, an Albanian national, was interviewed by police but answered no comment to all questions following the discovery of the cannabis plants on August 25 this year.

Meam, of Bowness, Wellingborough, appeared at court on Thursday (November 11) to be sentenced having previously admitted producing a controlled drug of class B.

Danielle O'Donovan, mitigating, said Meam, who had previous convictions for drug offences and a sexual assault, was clearly performing a "lesser role" having been actively forced into this operation by others.

She said the defendant, who suffers from physical and mental issues like ADHD, has previously had a gambling addiction and a drugs problem but "no longer had either".

Ms O'Donovan added that Meam is permitted to reside in the UK and has been here for 20 years and has a partner of six years, who is also living in the country.

Judge Andrew Shaw said "cultivation of cannabis was a very serious offence" where vulnerable people were "exploited and enslaved" to grow it for organised criminals.

He said the offence was so serious it had to be marked by a custodial sentence, but that he could suspend it as he accepted he had played a smaller role.

Meam, who spoke through an interpreter at the hearing, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 30 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and will be the subject of a six-month electronically monitored curfew from 8pm until 6am.