Man admits claw hammer offences

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:42 PM October 5, 2022
Norwich Crown Court

Bradley Temperly-Goodreid is to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court next month after admitting weapons offences - Credit: Archant

A man who admitted possession of offensive weapons and threatening another person with a knife has been warned all options, including prison, are open.

Bradley Temperly-Goodreid, 21, was  charged with one count of having an offensive weapon - a claw hammer - one count of threatening another with a knife and damaging damaging property, a VW Golf, in Nelson Road North, Great Yarmouth, on October 4 2021.

He has also been charged with having an offensive weapon, a claw hammer, in St George's Road, Yarmouth, at a later date on August 12 2022.

Temperly-Goodreid, of Albemarle Road, Gorleston, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (October 5) when he pleaded guilty to all charges.

Rob Pollington, who represents Temperly-Goodreid, said the defendant had been suffering from an undiagnosed mental health condition and has since been found to have bi-polar disorder.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence until November 24 to allow a pre-sentence report and psychiatric report to be carried out. 

He warned the defendant "all options remain open to the court and it does include immediate imprisonment".

