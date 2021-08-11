News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man admits attempted murder after Norfolk bird bath attack

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:55 PM August 11, 2021   
Adrian Lake has admitted attempted murder after a bird bath attack in Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted attempted murder after he smashed his neighbour over the head with a bird bath.

Adrian Lake, 60, repeatedly struck his neighbour over the head with the bird bath following an argument.

On Wednesday Lake, of Bellrope Lane, Wymondham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court when he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder on September 20 last year.

He had previously admitted causing grievous bodily and criminal damage on the same date. 

At an earlier hearing Lake, who is unrepresented, previously told Judge Anthony Bate:  “I feel no remorse for what I’ve done.

“Given the earliest opportunity I would attack my victim again in the hope of killing him”. 

The case adjourned until Friday (August 13) for sentence.

