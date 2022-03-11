Roy Williams is to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting causing GBH with intent. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man who attacked another man leaving him with lacerations to his head and unable to open his left eye, will be sentenced next month.

Roy Williams, 48, of Marsh Road, Walpole St Andrew, near Wisbech, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in the village on August 11 last year.

Williams appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (March 11) when he entered a guilty plea to the charge.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said the victim was left with serious injuries following the attack where "repeated punches" were used.

Judge Katharine Moore delayed sentencing until April 21 so a pre-sentence report can be carried out.