Marcus Stewart has been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting a string of burglaries. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man carried out a spree of burglaries in Norfolk and Suffolk, including one where the victim was at home celebrating her 88th birthday.

Marcus Stewart, 20, broke into homes at Hemsby and Scratby in Norfolk and Wrentham, Suffolk, in the space of just a few days.

Marcus Stewart has been sentenced after he admitted burglaries in Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Norwich Crown Court heard Stewart "came through the window" of one property while the victim was marking her birthday with friends.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, said he stole jewellery, including an engagement ring, during the raid which made the 88-year-old victim feel violated.

That was the first of two burglaries in Wrentham, Suffolk on January 13 this year.

They were followed by two raids of the same day on January 17 at The Glebe in Hemsby and California Avenue, Scratby.

Mr Haswell said there was "significant planning" involved in a "spree" of offending that had been carried out by the defendant.

Stewart, of Middlegate, Great Yarmouth, appeared for sentence on Thursday (March 24) after having previously admitted four counts of burglary.

He also asked for nine other burglaries, committed between December last year and the end of January this year, to be taken into consideration.

Mr Haswell said after admitting those offences, some of which occurred in Hemsby, Winterton, Yarmouth, Southwold Bungay and Lowestoft, Stewart had taken police to a "wasteland where he had hidden some of the bounty".

Recorder Sarah Fraser Butlin said the offending had impacted his victims one of whom now "felt unsafe in her own home" while another now felt "anxious".

Recorder Butlin acknowledged he had admitted his offending and not only asked for other matters to be to be taken into consideration but had helped victims get their property back.

But she insisted the offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.

He was given 876 days in a young offenders institution.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Stewart had been "recruited into the world of crime" and problem solves through dishonest means.

He said Stewart has a very supportive family despite the offending behaviour that has "plagued him".

Mr Pollington added Stewart was beginning to show maturity and had a partner who was pregnant with what will be his first child.