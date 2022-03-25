Man admits raid at woman's home on her 88th birthday
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
A man carried out a spree of burglaries in Norfolk and Suffolk, including one where the victim was at home celebrating her 88th birthday.
Marcus Stewart, 20, broke into homes at Hemsby and Scratby in Norfolk and Wrentham, Suffolk, in the space of just a few days.
Norwich Crown Court heard Stewart "came through the window" of one property while the victim was marking her birthday with friends.
Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, said he stole jewellery, including an engagement ring, during the raid which made the 88-year-old victim feel violated.
That was the first of two burglaries in Wrentham, Suffolk on January 13 this year.
They were followed by two raids of the same day on January 17 at The Glebe in Hemsby and California Avenue, Scratby.
Mr Haswell said there was "significant planning" involved in a "spree" of offending that had been carried out by the defendant.
Most Read
- 1 The 'ultimate' Broads home goes up for sale for £3m
- 2 Father took his premature newborn baby from hospital in a backpack
- 3 Roads shut after large blaze and crash in Great Yarmouth
- 4 Norwich Hamleys store set to close after six months
- 5 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk
- 6 Great Yarmouth pub fire: Investigators cannot rule out people still inside
- 7 Light aircraft crashes at Beccles Airfield
- 8 'We've been made homeless' - Houseboat families 'evicted' from moorings
- 9 Large blaze breaks out at former pub near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth
- 10 Large heathland blaze breaks out in Cromer
Stewart, of Middlegate, Great Yarmouth, appeared for sentence on Thursday (March 24) after having previously admitted four counts of burglary.
He also asked for nine other burglaries, committed between December last year and the end of January this year, to be taken into consideration.
Mr Haswell said after admitting those offences, some of which occurred in Hemsby, Winterton, Yarmouth, Southwold Bungay and Lowestoft, Stewart had taken police to a "wasteland where he had hidden some of the bounty".
Recorder Sarah Fraser Butlin said the offending had impacted his victims one of whom now "felt unsafe in her own home" while another now felt "anxious".
Recorder Butlin acknowledged he had admitted his offending and not only asked for other matters to be to be taken into consideration but had helped victims get their property back.
But she insisted the offences were so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.
He was given 876 days in a young offenders institution.
Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Stewart had been "recruited into the world of crime" and problem solves through dishonest means.
He said Stewart has a very supportive family despite the offending behaviour that has "plagued him".
Mr Pollington added Stewart was beginning to show maturity and had a partner who was pregnant with what will be his first child.