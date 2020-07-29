Search

Man admits murdering his estranged wife

PUBLISHED: 15:30 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 29 July 2020

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg has admitted the murder of his estranged wife. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man has admitted the murder of his estranged wife.

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 64, was arrested after officers were called to an address in Highfields, Costessey, near Norwich, late on Saturday, February 15 and discovered the body of his estranged wife Cherith, who was aged 60.

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, Telford, appeared at Norwich Crown Court and admitted the murder of Cherith Van Der Ploeg, on February 15, this year.

Van Der Ploeg was wearing a blue striped shirt and a mask when he stood in the dock as the court heard he was shielding because of coronavirus pandemic.

He had been due to go on trial on August 10 this year but his plea has prevented any witnesses having to take part in a trial.

Police talk to residents in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice talk to residents in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tony Badenoch QC appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing and no details were given but the case will be opened at the sentencing hearing.

The sentencing is expected to last about one and half hours.

Elizabeth Marsh QC for the defence said that Van Der Ploeg had also written a letter to the judge which he wanted to be handed in to the court.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case for sentencing on August 13 and remanded Van Der Ploeg in custody.

Following the death of Ms Van Der Ploeg, neighbours paid tribute to her and she was described as a kind and warm woman who was well-liked.

A neighbour in her 60s, who did not want to be named, said Mrs Van Der Ploeg was a “lovely lady and very kind” and was “well-liked.”

She said: “She would always say hello to me and give me a little wave if we crossed paths. She kept herself to herself and seemed to be family orientated, who I really feel for.”

Neighbours also spoke of their shock.

Another neighbour said: “I was just completely shocked when I heard about her death.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

