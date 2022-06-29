Teen avoids jail after threatening to stab man in street robbery

The Royal Oak pub in Poringland where Gage Aspin had been drinking with friends before he went out to rob someone at knifepoint in May last year - Credit: Archant

A teen threatened a couple with a knife in order to steal a mobile phone to get cash for settling a pub tab after staff took his phone, a court heard.

Gage Aspin, now 19, had been at the Royal Oak pub in Poringland with friends but was left to settle the tab after his friends left.

Norwich Crown Court heard pub staff took Aspin's phone and told him he could not have it back until after he had paid the bill.

Aspin later armed himself with a knife before going out and robbing someone.

James Wing, prosecuting, said the victim and his partner had been walking along the street in Poringland at about 8.30pm when he was approached by Aspin, then 18, who said: "What you got for me?"

He then pulled out a blue-handled steak knife leaving the victim to fear he had "no choice" but to hand over his mobile phone which was worth about £1,200.

There was no victim statement although he had told police he gave Aspin the phone as he feared if he did not then Aspin "would stab me" or his girlfriend.

Aspin, of St Marys Road, Poringland, appeared at court on Wednesday (June 29) to be sentenced having admitted robbery on May 29 last year.

Recorder Douglas Edwards said it had been a "catastrophic" decision by Aspin but recognised his remorse and guilty plea and limited risk of reoffending.

Aspin was sentenced to two years custody suspended for 20 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and up to 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

Oliver Haswell, mitigating, said Aspin, who is now a young father, had admitted the offence which he insisted was not a classic street robbery where he was acting due to greed.

He said Aspin, who was sofa surfing at the time and has deficient thinking skills, was a key worker and his phone was something of a "lifeline" for him.

Mr Haswell said the robbery represented an "appalling judgement call" but insisted it was unplanned and an "impulsive act born out of desperation".

He added the defendant "won't forget" the look on the victim's face during the incident.

