Man admits manslaughter of pedestrian who died after crash

Pedestrian Ivy Warnes died following a crash in Great Yarmouth on March 8 this year - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted causing the death of a woman in her 90s in a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Pedestrian Ivy Warnes, who is understood to have been 96, was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries.

It followed a crash involving two cars on Alexandra Road, Yarmouth, near to the junction of Crown Road.

The pedestrian died in hospital the day after the crash, which happened at about 3.45pm on March 8 this year.

Michal Irons, 26, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (May 5) after having been charged following the death.

Irons, who had been driving a Volkswagen Golf at the time of the incident, appeared at court via videolink and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The defendant also admitted damaging property, namely an Audi car, being reckless as to whether life was endangered and driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

But Irons, of Lilac Close, Bradwell, near Yarmouth, denied causing death by dangerous driving and another offence of causing death while unlicensed, disqualified or uninsured.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said the pleas were acceptable to the crown.

Judge Alice Robinson adjourned the case until July 1 for sentence.

Will Carter represented Irons during the hearing.