Man admits killing man in Downham Market almost nine years ago

Jan Hogan unsolved death: Submitted pictures Archant

A man has admitted killing a man in Downham Market almost nine years ago and then trying to make it look like a suicide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jan Hogan unsolved death: Submitted pictures Jan Hogan unsolved death: Submitted pictures

The body of father-of-five Jan Hogan, 59, was discovered at his flat in Basil Drive, on May 23, 2010.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Team (MIT) carried out an investigation into his case at the time but it was not until a fresh appeal two years ago by police and Mr Hogan's family to try to get justice in the case that new information came in which led to the eventual arrest of Steven Louro, 43.

Louro, of South Lynn Plain, King's Lynn, admitted the manslaughter of Mr Hogan, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

Louro, was in the dock with Lester Aisthorpe, 58, of Basil Drive, Downham Market and the two men also admitted a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice on the same date in that is alleged they moved the body of Mr Hogan and staged a scene of suicide, which included the application of a ligature to his neck and that had a tendency to pervert the course of justice.

Both Louro and Aisthorpe had originally been charged with murder, which they had both denied and had been due to stand trial.

Richard Christie QC, prosecuting, said that the guilty pleas were accepted by the prosecution and said there would be a full opening of the facts at the sentencing hearing.

John Farmer appeared for Louro and Andrew Oliver appeared for Aisthorpe.

The case was adjourned for reports until Friday, June 14, and Judge Stephen Holt told Louro that the reports would have to assess what danger he posed.

He told him: “You have no previous convictions for anything of this nature and have had nothing since.”

Judge Holt said that jail would be inevitable and said the reports would be to consider the length of sentence rather than anything else.

Last year Mr Hogan's family joined officers in renewing their appeal for witnesses on the seventh anniversary of Mr Hogan's death and made an appeal for help in getting justice for their dad.

In a statement at the time the family said that despite the passing of time it never got any easier and said: “Dad was a loving, funny and intelligent man who never failed to provide for his family and we miss him every day.”