Man admits involvement in £1m cannabis factory

PUBLISHED: 12:17 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 13 November 2019

Cannabis plants are bagged up as police clear a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man admitted his involvement in a £1m cannabis factory which was discovered on a Norfolk industrial estate.

Potja Shpresim, 22, of no fixed address, admitted producing a quantity of cannabis on July 16, this year, when he appeared at a hearing on Wednesday, at Norwich Crown Court.

Judge Andrew Shaw remanded Shpresim in custody and adjourned his sentencing to a date to be fixed.

Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants at a set up inside a two-storey building in Lenwade, near Norwich.

Also in court were Melvan Cena, 22, of no fixed address, Vedat Koc, 42, from London, Victor Mihayov, 23, from London, Leonardo Motera, 18, from London, and Kien Le, 26, of no fixed address.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons had also been charged but was not required to appear at the hearing.

They have all denied producing a quantity of cannabis and are due to stand trial on January 13.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, asked for a further hearing to be held before the trial, which is expected to last around two weeks.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case until December 12 for a further review.

