Man to be sentenced for running victim over in a van

PUBLISHED: 15:27 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 22 October 2020

Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man could face jail after admitting running over a man in a van.

Stephen Bates, 39, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) to a victim at Loddon in Norfolk on May 14 2017.

The court heard Bates had “run over the victim in a van”.

Bates, of Felixstowe Close, Clacton, who appeared in court on Thursday, October 22 via videolink, also admitted a charge of theft on May 14, 2017.

The matter was adjourned by Judge Katharine Moore until December 4 in order that a pre-sentence report on the defendant can be carried out by the probation service.

But Bates, who was represented by Danielle O’Donovan, was warned that just because a pre-sentence report was being sought did not mean a custodial sentence had been ruled out as a potential outcome.

