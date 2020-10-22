Man to be sentenced for running victim over in a van
PUBLISHED: 15:27 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 22 October 2020
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A man could face jail after admitting running over a man in a van.
Stephen Bates, 39, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) to a victim at Loddon in Norfolk on May 14 2017.
The court heard Bates had “run over the victim in a van”.
Bates, of Felixstowe Close, Clacton, who appeared in court on Thursday, October 22 via videolink, also admitted a charge of theft on May 14, 2017.
The matter was adjourned by Judge Katharine Moore until December 4 in order that a pre-sentence report on the defendant can be carried out by the probation service.
But Bates, who was represented by Danielle O’Donovan, was warned that just because a pre-sentence report was being sought did not mean a custodial sentence had been ruled out as a potential outcome.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.