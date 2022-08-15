Vitali Konshyn appeared in court when he admitted indecent behaviour at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre - Credit: Morgan Hollis

A man has pleaded guilty to indecent behaviour after he exposed himself to a female detention officer at a Norfolk police station.

Vitali Konshyn, 47, committed the offence after he was arrested in connection with an unrelated matter and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) to be processed and subject to identification procedures.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Konshyn, of St Leonards Road, Norwich, had been uncooperative.

Abubakar Mohammad, prosecuting, said the Russian national was given lotion for his hands which he rubbed on his head.

While trying to have his finger prints taken, Mr Mohammad said Konshyn kept his hands and fingers "stiff and rigid" and was asked to "relax" his hands.

The court then heard Konshyn "lowers the front of his tracksuit bottoms" and "exposes" his genitals and "shakes" them in the direction of the female detention officer.

The defendant then "seems to smile and laugh about it".

Mr Mohammad said the officer felt "intimidated, uncomfortable and shocked" as a result and she was unable to complete the procedure.

He said: "She didn't want to be in his company any longer."

Konshyn, who spoke through an interpreter, appeared at court on Monday (August 15) when he admitted a charge of indecent behaviour at a police station on July 17 this year.

Natasha Baker, mitigating, said Konshyn, deserved full credit for his early guilty plea.

She said he was affected by alcohol at the time and was "not able to recollect what has happened during the identification parade" but accepted his conduct.

Miss Baker added: "It's clearly out of character for him to act in this way."

She added that the defendant would like to apologise for what happened.

Peter Candon, chair of the bench of magistrates, said: "This is not a very nice thing to do to a female detention officer."

He said she "shouldn't have to put up with this".

Konshyn was fined £130, ordered to pay the officer £100 compensation, £50 in costs and a £13 victim surcharge.