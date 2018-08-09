Man pleads guilty to having pig untethered in Norwich
- Credit: Archant
A man has pleaded guilty to having a pig untethered and loose on a public highway.
Police were called after Thomas Murphy-Hankin, 26, was being abusive on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich.
Officers found a pig on the loose and a dog dangerously out of control.
Murphy-Hankin, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via videolink on Thursday (August 9) when he admitted being the owner of a pig which was found straying on a highway, an offence under section 155 of the Highways Act 1980.
He also admitted disorderly behaviour on August 8 but denied being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control.
You may also want to watch:
The case was adjourned until August 31.
Murphy-Hankin, of no fixed address, was granted bail on the condition that he does not enter Prince of Wales Road.
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
- 7 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan