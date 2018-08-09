Man pleads guilty to having pig untethered in Norwich

Published: 4:55 PM August 9, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

The pig that was untethered on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. PIC: From Sgt Mark Shepherd's Twitter account. - Credit: Archant

A man has pleaded guilty to having a pig untethered and loose on a public highway.

Police were called after Thomas Murphy-Hankin, 26, was being abusive on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich.

Officers found a pig on the loose and a dog dangerously out of control.

Murphy-Hankin, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via videolink on Thursday (August 9) when he admitted being the owner of a pig which was found straying on a highway, an offence under section 155 of the Highways Act 1980.

He also admitted disorderly behaviour on August 8 but denied being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

The case was adjourned until August 31.

Murphy-Hankin, of no fixed address, was granted bail on the condition that he does not enter Prince of Wales Road.