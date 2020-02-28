Man had small rock in a tied sock in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road

A man has admitted having a home-made cosh - a small rock in a tied sock - while out in Norwich's nightclub area.

Joseph Canham, 24, was in Prince of Wales Road when he was found to have the offensive weapon on May 20 last year.

Canham, of Sir Williams Lane, Aylsham, has also been charged with possession of another offensive weapon, a metal pole, in Winalls Yard, Norwich 24 hours earlier, on May 19 last year.

The defendant appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (February 28) when he entered guilty pleas to both offences.

The matter was adjourned by District Judge Julie Cooper until March 20 for sentence.

Judge Cooper said Canham will have to see probation so that a pre-sentence report can be carried out ahead of the next court hearing and was told that all options are open.

Canham was released on bail until the sentencing date.