Man admits having a knife in Chapelfield Gardens and possession of drugs with intent

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant 2013

A 21-year-old man admitted having a knife in Chapelfield Gardens, in Norwich, and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marcus Jackson, from Islington in London, admitted being in possession of a bladed artile, a kitchen knife on August 12, last year, in Chapelfield Gardens,

Jackson also admitted possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply on December 2, last year. He also admitted possession of Class B and Class C drugs for his own use on the same date.

His barrister Joanne Eley said the guilty plea to having a knife was on the basis that the weapon was only in his possession for a very short time.

Judge Katharine Moore, adjourned his case until Wednesday, January 23, for sentence and granted him conditional bail.

Judge Moore warned Jackson that all sentencing options would be open.