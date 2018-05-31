Man had large hunting knife in boot of car

A man was found with a large hunting-style knife he uses for fishing.

Jamie Aurand, 27, was stopped by police on Grapes Hill in Norwich for an unrelated matter when they found the knife in the boot of his VW Passatt car.

Aurand appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (March 13) after being charged with possession of a knife in a public place on January 28 this year.

Aurand, from Gillingham, Kent, admitted the offence when he appeared in court.

Alistair Taunton, mitigating, said he had been shopping and had forgotten to take out the knife, which he uses for fishing.

Mr Taunton said: 'He took everything out and just forgot to take the knife out. It was in a sheaf, in a box in a locked boot.'

Magistrates ordered that a pre-sentence report be carried out in the case.

Sentencing was adjourned in the case until April 2.