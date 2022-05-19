Man to be sentenced next month over Norfolk pub attack

Jordan Russell will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court next month after admitting inflicting GBH - Credit: Archant

A man who has admitted attacking another man at a Norfolk pub has had his sentencing adjourned.

Jordan Russell, 25, appeared at Norwich Crown Court to be sentenced having previously admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.

It follows an incident at the Victoria Inn pub, Martham, near Great Yarmouth, on September 25 last year.

But the court heard a pre-sentence report had not yet been carried out and Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned sentence until June 9 so it can be obtained.

She said it was a serious case and was important there was a pre-sentence report before sentence.

Russell, of Deepdale Avenue, Martham, was granted conditional bail.

Matthew Kirk appeared on behalf of the prosecution and Rob Pollington for Russell.