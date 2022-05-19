News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man to be sentenced next month over Norfolk pub attack

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:46 PM May 19, 2022
Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jordan Russell will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court next month after admitting inflicting GBH - Credit: Archant

A man who has admitted attacking another man at a Norfolk pub has had his sentencing adjourned.

Jordan Russell, 25, appeared at Norwich Crown Court to be sentenced having previously admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.

It follows an incident at the Victoria Inn pub, Martham, near Great Yarmouth, on September 25 last year.

But the court heard a pre-sentence report had not yet been carried out and Judge Maureen Bacon adjourned sentence until June 9 so it can be obtained.

She said it was a serious case and was important there was a pre-sentence report before sentence.

Russell, of Deepdale Avenue, Martham, was granted conditional bail.

Matthew Kirk appeared on behalf of the prosecution and Rob Pollington for Russell.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

The Stody Classic Vehicle Day returns to Stody Lodge Gardens this weekend. 

Classic vehicle day coming to stunning gardens this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex marries north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Emma Constable, from Dereham, died at the age of 30 following a collision on the A47

Mum killed in A47 collision was ‘walking to Norwich’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
There are a number of pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

Pubs

7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon