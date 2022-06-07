News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man 'very sorry' as he admits causing death of biker by careless driving

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:51 PM June 7, 2022
Noel Bassam, 35, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after being charged with causing death by careless driving.

Noel Bassam has admitted causing death by careless driving - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has admitted causing the death of a Harley Davidson motorcyclist following a crash in Norfolk.

Noel Bassam, 35, of Orchard Way, Banham had been charged with causing death by careless driving.

It came after Peter Charlebois, 66, was killed when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a van on the B1113 New Buckenham Road, near Banham on June 20 last year.

Bassam appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 7) when he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Paul Rogers, representing Bassam, who has learning difficulties and was visibly upset in court, said hic client was "under no illusions" and "offered his apologies, his remorse and sorrow at what he has caused".

Mr Rogers said Bassam was "very sorry for his actions and the death that arose".

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence until Friday, July 15 so reports can be carried out but warned Bassam that all options, including immediate custody, were open.

Mr Charlebois, a professional musician, was born in Montreal but later went to live in Roydon Fen, Roydon, near Diss.

